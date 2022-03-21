Stock Alert: Emcore (EMKR) Climbing 4.44% in Pre-Market Hours for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EMKR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 21.

Ahead of the market's open, Emcore stock gained 4.44% from the previous session’s close.

Emcore rose $0.03 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 05:49:01 est.

About Emcore Corp.

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Its best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. EMCORE Corporation leverages industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Its manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord.

