Stock Alert: Elys Game (ELYS) Trades 5.74% Lower June 28

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares have fallen 5.74% today on 147,432 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 173,746 shares traded.

After today’s close at $0.74 the company has a 50 day moving average of $0.9951.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

Elys Game is down 73.91% so far this year.

About Elys Game Technology Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. The Company's innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States.

