Stock Alert: Elite Education (EEIQ) Falling 8.54% in Pre-Market Move for August 8

Elite Education Group International Ltd (NASDAQ:EEIQ) is active in pre-market trading today, August 8, with shares down 8.54% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 39.70% year-to-date and posted 32.67% higher over the last 5 days.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:33:22 est.

About Elite Education Group International Ltd

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiary Quest Holding International LLC, provides comprehensive, one-stop education solutions for Chinese students who are interested in study abroad programs in the US and other countries. The company develops specific education goals for each student enrolled in its program and provide a safe and structured environment to enable students to pursue their academic goals. Its primary study abroad partnership is with Miami University of Ohio where the company maintains an office on campus that provides a wide range of study abroad and post-study services for its students.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

