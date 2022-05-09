Stock Alert: Electronic Arts, (EA) Trades 2.82% Lower May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) fell $3.25 to finish the day Monday at $112.04.

The company started at $114.29 and shares fluctuated between $114.79 and $111.70 with 3,464,158 shares trading hands.

Electronic Arts, is averaging 2,237,260 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 12.48% YTD.

Electronic Arts, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Electronic Arts, Inc.

Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™.

