Stock Alert: ElectroCore (ECOR) Falling 12.34% in Pre-Market Trading for May 12

ElectroCore Inc (NASDAQ:ECOR) has already fallen $-0.0352 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.29, ElectroCore has moved 12.34% lower ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 31.03% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for ElectroCore investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:01:55 est.

About ElectroCore Inc

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

