Stock Alert: EHang (EH) Trades 16.45% Lower March 14

Shares of EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:EH) traded 16.45% down on March 14 to close at $8.23.

1,763,902 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 642,489 shares.

EHang lost 33.98% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-24.

About EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR

EHang is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Its mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.

