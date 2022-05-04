Stock Alert: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Trades 2.92% Higher May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EPC - Market Data & News Trade

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading up 2.92% to $38.80 on May 4.

398,749 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 361,571 shares.

The company's stock has risen 17.18% so far in 2022.

Edgewell Personal Care Co shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Edgewell Personal Care Co

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

