Stock Alert: ECMOHO (MOHO) Up 25.90% in Pre-Market Trading for August 3

Shares of ECMOHO Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:MOHO) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 3.

Ahead of the market's open, ECMOHO stock has climbed 25.90% from the previous session’s close.

ECMOHO gained $0.0494 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:21:02 est.

About ECMOHO Ltd - ADR

ECMOHO is a leading integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market in China. The Company acts as the bridge between brand owners and Chinese consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other health and wellness products. Through over eight years of operation, ECMOHO has built an ecosystem where Chinese consumers are provided with customized health and wellness solutions that include quality products and trustworthy content.

