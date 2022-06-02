Stock Alert: Ebix (EBIX) Trades 5.93% Higher June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EBIX - Market Data & News Trade

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 5.93% to $31.62 on June 2.

402,922 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 313,008 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 1.54% so far in 2022.

Ebix shares have traded in a range between $24.14 and $44.42 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Ebix Inc.

With a 'Phygital' strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations ('ASEAN') countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash's Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India's airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash's inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia's leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. EbixCash's Financial Technology solutions are today deployed across prestigious financial institutions and Banks in 44 countries.

