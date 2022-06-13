Stock Alert: E2open Parent (ETWO) Trades 5.93% Lower June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ETWO - Market Data & News Trade

E2open Parent Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE:ETWO) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 5.93% to $7.30 on June 13.

1,652,993 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 2,235,172 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 31.08% so far in 2022.

E2open Parent shares have moved between $7.14 and $13.65 over the past twelve months.

About E2open Parent Holdings Inc - Class A

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops intelligent supply chain software solutions. E2open Parent Holdings serves customers in the United States.

