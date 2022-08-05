Stock Alert: Dynavax (DVAX) Up 10.88% in Pre-Market Move for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DVAX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:DVAX) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 5.

Ahead of the market's open, Dynavax stock has risen 10.88% from the previous session’s close.

Dynavax gained $0.21 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

About Dynavax Technologies Corp.

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza.

