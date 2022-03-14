Stock Alert: Dycom Industries, (DY) Trades 4.80% Lower March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) lost $4.78 to finish the day Monday at $94.89.

The company opened at $99.60 and shares fluctuated between $100.00 and $94.84 with 420,919 shares trading hands.

Dycom Industries, is averaging 323,019 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 6.30% YTD.

Dycom Industries, expects its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

