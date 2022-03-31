Stock Alert: Driven Brands (DRVN) Trades 2.88% Lower March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DRVN - Market Data & News Trade

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRVN) shares changed 2.88% today on 225,305 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 434,355 shares traded.

After closing today at $26.28 the company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

Driven Brands has moved 19.51% so far this year.

About Driven Brands Holdings Inc

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,100 centers across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $900 million in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales.

