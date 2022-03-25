Stock Alert: Dragon Victory (LYL) Decreasing 3.77% in Pre-Market Move for March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LYL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 25.

Ahead of the market's open, Dragon Victory stock has fallen 3.77% from the previous session’s close.

Dragon Victory gained $0.01 in the last session and looks to continue today.

About Dragon Victory International Ltd

Incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Hangzhou, Dragon Victory International Limited ('LYL' or the 'Company') offers reward-based crowdfunding opportunities in China to entrepreneurs and funding sources through a fast-growing reward-based crowdfunding platform at www.5etou.cn. 5etou is designed to enable small- and medium-sized companies, start-ups and idea generators to raise funding from participants through the Internet. The Company also provides quality business incubation services and financial services to entrepreneurs and business entities with funding needs who utilize its crowdfunding platform.

