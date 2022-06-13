Stock Alert: Dow (DOW) Trades 5.16% Lower June 13

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) shares moved 5.16% today on 8,454,850 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 5,030,087 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $58.68 the company has a 50 day moving average of $67.05.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

Dow has gained 11.55% so far this year.

About Dow Inc

Dow combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through its materials science expertise and collaboration with its partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020.

