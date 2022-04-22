Stock Alert: DouYu (DOYU) Trades 1.82% Higher April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOYU - Market Data & News Trade

DouYu International Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares gained 1.82% today on 1,107,185 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,723,162 shares traded.

After today’s close at $1.68 the company has a 50 day moving average of $2.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-17.

DouYu has moved 37.50% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on DouYu visit the company profile.

About DouYu International Holdings Ltd - ADR

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in Chinaand a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience.

To get more information on DouYu International Holdings Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: DouYu International Holdings Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq