Stock Alert: Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Climbing 5.07% in Pre-Market Hours for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DLPN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 28.

Ahead of the market's open, Dolphin Entertainment stock is up 5.07% from the previous session’s close.

Dolphin Entertainment rose $0.04 in the last session and looks to continue today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Dolphin Entertainment visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:41:46 est.

About Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Throughits subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media,it provides expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's 'Power 50' PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to its marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

To get more information on Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles