Stock Alert: DigitalOcean (DOCN) Trades 11.04% Higher July 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOCN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) rose $4.17 to end the day Wednesday at $41.95.

The company opened at $37.92 and shares fluctuated between $42.08 and $37.80 with 1,904,195 shares trading hands.

DigitalOcean is averaging 2,026,037 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 52.97% YTD.

DigitalOcean expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on DigitalOcean visit the company profile.

About DigitalOcean Holdings Inc

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

To get more information on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles