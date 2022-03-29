Stock Alert: Digital Realty (DLR) Trades 2.71% Higher March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DLR - Market Data & News Trade

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) shares moved 2.71% today on 1,435,414 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 1,396,311 shares traded.

After today’s close at $144.71 the company has a 50 day moving average of $136.07.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

Digital Realty has moved 19.62% so far this year.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 290 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents.

