Stock Alert: Diamond Hill, (DHIL) Trades 3.19% Higher March 29

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ:DHIL) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 3.19% to $193.64 on March 29.

7,812 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 10,914 shares.

The company's stock has risen 2.67% so far in 2022.

Diamond Hill, shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. - Class A

Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of January 31, 2021, Diamond Hill has $26.3 billion in assets under management.

