Stock Alert: DHI (DHX) Trades 8.51% Higher August 5

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 8.51% to $4.59 on August 5.

408,117 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 288,534 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 32.21% so far in 2022.

DHI shares have traded in a range between $3.62 and $7.57 over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-11-09.

About DHI Group Inc

DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of career marketplaces for technology professionals across industries, in financial services and with active government security clearances. The Company's mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. The Company's vision is to create indispensable career marketplaces to match the highest quality candidates with the right client career opportunities. Since 1990, the Company has built itselfs on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, the Company serves multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

