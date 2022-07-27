Stock Alert: Denny`s (DENN) Trades 6.64% Higher July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DENN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Denny`s Corp. (NASDAQ:DENN) moved 6.64% up on July 27 to close at $9.15.

2,394,630 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 633,000 shares.

Denny`s is down 46.38% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Denny`s Corp.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny's had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

