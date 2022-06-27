Stock Alert: Daxor (DXR) Climbing 21.31% in Pre-Market Hours for June 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DXR - Market Data & News

Daxor Corp. (NYSE:DXR) is active in pre-market trading today, June 27, with shares gaining 21.31% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 15.99% year-to-date while moving 4.55% higher over the last 5 days.

About Daxor Corp.

Daxor Corporation is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation (organized as an investment company with fully-owned innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations). Daxor Corporation developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor's vision is optimal blood volume for all.

