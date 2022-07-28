Stock Alert: Daseke (DSKE) Up 5.73% in Pre-Market Hours for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DSKE - Market Data & News Trade

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) is active in pre-market trading today, July 28, with shares climbing 5.73% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 30.48% year-to-date and posted 0.14% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Daseke visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:09:17 est.

About Daseke Inc

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world's most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of more than 5,000 tractors and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers.

To get more information on Daseke Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Daseke Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles