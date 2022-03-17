Stock Alert: DallasNews (DALN) Trades 4.60% Higher March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DALN - Market Data & News

Shares of DallasNews Corporation - Class A (NASDAQ:DALN) moved 4.60% higher on March 17 to close at $7.05.

16,019 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 8,929 shares.

DallasNews is down 4.49% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

About DallasNews Corporation - Class A

A. H. Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has a growing presence in emerging media and digital marketing, and maintains capabilities related to commercial printing, distribution and direct mail. A. H. Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles.

