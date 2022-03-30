Stock Alert: Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Trades 2.89% Lower March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CFR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) traded 2.89% down on March 30 to close at $141.66.

502,558 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 400,210 shares.

Cullen Frost Bankers is up 16.36% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $40.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2020. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries.

