Stock Alert: CTO Realty Growth- New (CTO) Falling 66.67% in Pre-Market Trading for July 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTO - Market Data & News Trade

CTO Realty Growth Inc- New (NYSE:CTO) has already dropped $-40.75 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $61.12, CTO Realty Growth- New has moved 66.67% lower ahead of market open.

The company has risen 3.44% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for CTO Realty Growth- New investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CTO Realty Growth Inc- New visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:03:06 est.

About CTO Realty Growth Inc- New

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified REIT that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income properties comprising approximately 2.8 million square feet in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease REIT.

To get more information on CTO Realty Growth Inc- New and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CTO Realty Growth Inc- New's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Guide To Bear Market Investing Cable TV May Lose Half of Subscribers by 2030: Jeff Kagan Will Mining Stocks Fall Further? 3 Reasons To Be Optimistic About the Global Shipping Industry