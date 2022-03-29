Stock Alert: CTI (CTIC) Increasing 2.86% in Pre-Market Move for March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTIC - Market Data & News Trade

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) is active in pre-market trading today, March 29, with shares gaining 2.86% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 97.18% year-to-date and has moved 19.85% gains over the last 5 days.

About CTI BioPharma Corp

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. The company concentrates its efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, the company has recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

