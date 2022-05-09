Stock Alert: CSX (CSX) Trades 3.34% Lower May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) was down $1.16 to finish the day Monday at $33.62.

The company began the day at $34.48 and shares fluctuated between $34.55 and $33.48 with 16,733,323 shares trading hands.

CSX is averaging 13,868,340 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 7.22% YTD.

CSX anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CSX visit the company profile.

About CSX Corp.

CSX Corporation, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

To get more information on CSX Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CSX Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering