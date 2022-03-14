Stock Alert: CSW Industrials (CSWI) Trades 2.68% Lower March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSWI - Market Data & News Trade

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares changed 2.68% today on 42,505 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 52,045 shares traded.

After closing today at $118.26 the company has a 50 day moving average of $116.28.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

CSW Industrials is up 0.68% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CSW Industrials visit the company profile.

About CSW Industrials Inc

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration ('HVAC/R') applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining.

