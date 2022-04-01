Stock Alert: CSG Systems (CSGS) Increasing 2.78% in Pre-Market Move for April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSGS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 1.

Ahead of the market's open, CSG Systems stock is up 2.78% from the previous session’s close.

CSG Systems fell $0.25 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

About CSG Systems International Inc.

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra.

