Stock Alert: Crowdstrike (CRWD) Trades 6.30% Lower May 24

Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:CRWD) traded 6.30% lower on May 24 to close at $139.87.

4,231,314 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 5,116,812 shares.

Crowdstrike is down 27.10% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-02.

About Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - Class A

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

