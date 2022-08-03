Stock Alert: Crexendo (CXDO) Trades 5.28% Higher August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CXDO - Market Data & News Trade

Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 5.28% to $2.79 on August 3.

83,222 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 23,742 shares.

The company's stock has risen 46.84% so far in 2022.

Crexendo shares have fluctuated between $2.10 and $7.18 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Crexendo visit the company profile.

About Crexendo Inc

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

To get more information on Crexendo Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Crexendo Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

3 Ways Finance Teams Can Navigate Inflation Through Automation Inflation Continues To Drive Interest Rates Higher Bitcoin Poised To Dramatically Gain Adoption Kagan: IBM Watson Health Fails, Becomes Merative After Acquisition