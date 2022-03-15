Stock Alert: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) Increasing 2.87% in Pre-Market Trading for March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DHY - Market Data & News

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:DHY) is active in pre-market trading today, March 15, with shares up 2.87% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 11.80% year-to-date and posted 2.27% loses over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:45:46 est.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC which operates as an asset management company. The Company offers wealth management, fixed income, commodities, hedge funds, private equity, and financial advisory services.

To get more information on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles