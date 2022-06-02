Stock Alert: Creatd (CRTD) Trades 5.02% Higher June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRTD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Creatd Inc (NASDAQ:CRTD) moved 5.02% higher on June 2 to close at $1.15.

2,754,828 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 2,380,094 shares.

Creatd is down 47.61% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Creatd visit the company profile.

About Creatd Inc

Creatd, Inc. provides creators of all shapes and sizes, from bloggers to podcasters, and more, with storytelling tools, safe and curated communities, and the opportunity to monetize their content. The company enables creators to connect to their ideal audiences and to partner with the brands that want to reach those audiences.

To get more information on Creatd Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Creatd Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance Dollar Tree Posts Record First Quarter, Leads Nasdaq Gainers Kohl's Still in Play To Be Acquired