Stock Alert: Cowen (COWN) Trades 5.38% Higher July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COWN - Market Data & News Trade

Cowen Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:COWN) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 5.38% to $34.65 on July 15.

1,544,866 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 1,194,550 shares.

The company's stock has risen 8.56% so far in 2022.

Cowen shares have moved between $21.36 and $40.66 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cowen visit the company profile.

About Cowen Inc - Class A

Cowen is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to its clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide.

To get more information on Cowen Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Cowen Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles