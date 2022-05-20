Stock Alert: Covetrus (CVET) Climbing 12.93% in Pre-Market Trading for May 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVET - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 20.

Ahead of the market's open, Covetrus stock has risen 12.93% from the previous session’s close.

Covetrus rose $0.75 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Covetrus visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:11:02 est.

About Covetrus Inc

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. The company is bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects its customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Covetrus' passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives them to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe.

To get more information on Covetrus Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Covetrus Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings DLocal Posts Record Q1, Fifth Consecutive 100%+ Revenue Growth Quarter