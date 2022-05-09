Stock Alert: Cousins Properties (CUZ) Trades 3.05% Lower May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CUZ - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ) traded 3.05% lower on May 9 to close at $34.03.

675,631 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 855,015 shares.

Cousins Properties has moved 11.51% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Cousins Properties Inc.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

