Stock Alert: Coupang (CPNG) Trades 6.92% Higher July 5

Coupang Inc - Class A (NYSE:CPNG) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 6.92% to $16.08 on July 5.

17,735,890 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 8,363,466 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 48.81% so far in 2022.

Coupang shares have traded in a range between $8.98 and $46.00 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Coupang Inc - Class A

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang, which operates in Korea, has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

