Stock Alert: Cortexyme (CRTX) Trades 4.44% Lower April 29

Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 4.44% to $3.66 on April 29.

209,608 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 427,998 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 69.65% so far in 2022.

About Cortexyme Inc

Cortexyme, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Based upon the evidence generated to date, Cortexyme is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), in the GAIN Trial, an ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme is targeting a specific, infectious pathogen found in the brain and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models.

