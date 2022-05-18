Stock Alert: Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Trades 2.93% Lower May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BBCP - Market Data & News Trade

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares changed 2.93% today on 71,001 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 82,324 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $4.64 the company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-09.

Concrete Pumping has moved 41.71% so far this year.

About Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc - Class A

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what the Company believes are the only established, national brands in both geographies - Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company's large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of October 31, 2020, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 locations across 22 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from 30 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K.

