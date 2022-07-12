Stock Alert: Comstock Mining (LODE) Climbing 6.09% in Pre-Market Move for July 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LODE - Market Data & News

Comstock Inc (NYSE:LODE) has already risen $0.035 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.57, Comstock Mining has moved 6.09% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 6.50% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Comstock Mining investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:15:15 est.

About Comstock Inc

Comstock Mining Inc. is a Nevada-based, gold and silver mining company with extensive, contiguous property in the Comstock District and is an emerging leader in sustainable, responsible mining that is currently commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based technologies, products and processes for precious metal recovery. The Company began acquiring properties in the Comstock District in 2003. Since then, the Company has consolidated a significant portion of the Comstock District, amassed the single largest known repository of historical and current geological data on the Comstock region, secured permits, built an infrastructure and completed its first phase of production. The Company continues evaluating and acquiring properties inside and outside the district expanding its footprint and exploring all of itd existing and prospective opportunities for further exploration, development and mining. The Company's goal is to grow per-share value by commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based products and processes that generate predictable cash flow (throughput) and increase the long-term enterprise value of its northern Nevada based platform.

