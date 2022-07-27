Stock Alert: Compass Pathways (CMPS) Trades 5.66% Higher July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMPS - Market Data & News Trade

Compass Pathways Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares changed 5.66% today on 365,332 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 362,072 shares traded.

After closing today at $16.06 the company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

Compass Pathways lost 31.22% so far this year.

About Compass Pathways Plc - ADR

COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Its focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. It is pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which its proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and it is currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. It is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, USA. Its vision is a world of mental wellbeing.

