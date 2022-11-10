Stock Alert: Compass Minerals (CMP) Climbing 13.54% in Pre-Market Hours for November 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMP - Market Data & News Trade

Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP) has already risen $5.27 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $38.92, Compass Minerals has moved 13.54% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 2.39% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Compass Minerals investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:08:24 est.

About Compass Minerals International Inc

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K.

