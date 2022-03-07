Stock Alert: Community Healthcare (CHCT) Trades 3.99% Lower March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHCT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) lost $1.74 to finish the day Monday at $41.92.

The company opened at $43.53 and shares fluctuated between $43.62 and $41.85 with 93,075 shares trading hands.

Community Healthcare is averaging 93,369 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 6.71% YTD.

Community Healthcare is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Community Healthcare Trust Inc

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in its target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $735.4 millionin 141 real estate properties as of December 31, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 3.1 million square feet.

