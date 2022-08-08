Stock Alert: Coinbase Global (COIN) Up 8.67% in Pre-Market Move for August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COIN - Market Data & News

Coinbase Global Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:COIN) has already gained $8.07 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $93.05, Coinbase Global has moved 8.67% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 47.79% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Coinbase Global investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:24:45 est.

About Coinbase Global Inc - Class A

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

