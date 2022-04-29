Stock Alert: Cognyte Software (CGNT) Climbing 5.23% in Pre-Market Move for April 29

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) has already climbed $0.37 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $7.08, Cognyte Software has moved 5.23% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 5.35% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Cognyte Software investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:29:22 est.

About Cognyte Software Ltd

Cognyte (formerly a Verint company) is a global leader in security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Its open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets at scale to help security organizations find the needles in the haystacks. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries rely on Cognyte’s solutions to accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent threats to national security, business continuity, and cyber security.

