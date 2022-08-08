Stock Alert: CLPS (CLPS) Climbing 8.13% in Pre-Market Trading for August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLPS - Market Data & News Trade

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) is active in pre-market trading today, August 8, with shares climbing 8.13% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 18.37% year-to-date while moving 8.84% higher over the last 5 days.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation is a global leading information technology ('IT') consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial service sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial service industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong SAR, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Suzhou, and Hainan. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and India.

