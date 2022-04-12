Stock Alert: Clearway Energy (CWEN.A) Trades 2.87% Lower April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CWEN.A - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Clearway Energy Inc - Class A (NYSE:CWEN.A) fell $0.93 to end the day Tuesday at $31.47.

The company started at $32.67 and shares fluctuated between $32.74 and $31.44 with 170,963 shares trading hands.

Clearway Energy is averaging 191,867 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 2.11% YTD.

Clearway Energy expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Clearway Energy Inc - Class A

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with over 4,200 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. Clearway Energy also owns approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally-sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income.Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through GIP's portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group.

