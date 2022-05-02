Stock Alert: Clearwater Paper (CLW) Trades 5.07% Lower May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLW - Market Data & News Trade

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) shares have fallen 5.07% today on 353,989 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 113,814 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $31.43 the company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

Clearwater Paper lost 9.71% so far this year.

About Clearwater Paper Corp

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

